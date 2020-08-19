Appeals court reverses Lamar Co. post-conviction relief dismissal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals reversed a Lamar County Circuit Court dismissal of a post-conviction relief motion filed by a man convicted of domestic violence-aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon in 2018.
Kendrick Jefferson pleaded guilty on May 18, 2018 and was sentenced to serve 20 years the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for domestic violence-aggravated assault and 10 years in MDOC custody for the weapon charge, according to court documents.
Jefferson filed for a motion for post-conviction relief on Nov. 14, 2018, claiming insufficient indictments, insufficient evidence for the domestic violence charge and ineffective counsel.
The motion was dismissed on Feb. 11, 2019, with the trial court ruling that the motion was barred as a successive motion because Jefferson had already filed for post-conviction relief and been denied. Jefferson appealed.
The appeals court reversed and remanded the case for an evidentiary hearing due to “extraordinary circumstances” after the trial court reporter never submitted the transcripts of the plea hearing and sentencing hearing to the trial court clerk.
Because the transcript was not in the record, the appeals court ruled the trial court dismissed Jefferson’s motion without being able to review the merits of Jefferson’s claims.
The appeals court noted Jefferson provided insufficient evidence to grant an evidentiary hearing based on his ineffective counsel claims, but the record failed to contain any “unimpeachable documents” to contradict his allegations because the record did not contain transcripts of the plea hearing, the plea colloquy and the sentencing hearing.
The appeals court instructed the trial court review the transcripts of the plea hearing, the plea colloquy and the sentencing hearing to consider the merits of Jefferson’s claims.
Presiding Judge Jack L. Wilson dissented from the court’s majority opinion. In a separate written opinion, Wilson said Jefferson’s post-conviction relief motion should have been dismissed because it was his second one to file.
In the opinion, Wilson said Jefferson failed to prove “extraordinary circumstances” that would exempt his motion from dismissal as a successive motion.
Judge Jim Greenlee and Judge Anthony N. Lawrence III joined Wilson in his dissenting opinion.
