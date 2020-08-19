Appeals court affirms man’s aggravated domestic violence conviction

Forrest County Deputy Sherman Heathcock responded to the scene and testified that Goff was seriously hurt, describing him as bloody, “very incoherent” and still sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Heathcock also noted the woman’s injuries, who had left the vehicle at the time and was sitting on the curb. According to the deputy, she had several injuries from the incident, including a bite mark on an arm, marks around her neck, knots on her forehead and a black eye, all matching her account.