Appeals court affirms man’s aggravated domestic violence conviction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the aggravated domestic violence conviction of a man charged with attacking a woman in 2017.
A Forrest County jury found Donald Kevin Goff guilty of aggravated domestic violence and tampering with a witness on June 20, 2018, and he was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender.
According to court documents, Goff was involved in an altercation with his soon-to-be ex-wife while she was driving the vehicle they were both in on October 19, 2016. The car ended up in a dollar store parking lot after crossing four traffic lanes and going into a ditch.
The woman testified that the argument started over Goff’s drug use when Goff tried to light a cigarette that she believed had the drug spice in it. The argument escalated when Goff bit her and tried to pull her hair before starting to choke her and bang her head on the steering wheel while she was driving, according to court documents.
A witness, Chester Clay, saw the situation and called 911 after the car stopped in front of his. Clay said he noticed the car driving carelessly and saw “a guy like choking his wife or something.”
Clay testified he witnessed the woman driving with Goff’s hand around her throat and claimed he saw Goff screaming at her while throwing her head around and slamming her back and forth, describing the incident as “pretty violent.” Clay went toward the passenger side of the car and started hitting Goff, who would not let go of the victim. With the help with another unidentified witness, Clay beat Goff until he was unconscious.
Forrest County Deputy Sherman Heathcock responded to the scene and testified that Goff was seriously hurt, describing him as bloody, “very incoherent” and still sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Heathcock also noted the woman’s injuries, who had left the vehicle at the time and was sitting on the curb. According to the deputy, she had several injuries from the incident, including a bite mark on an arm, marks around her neck, knots on her forehead and a black eye, all matching her account.
The woman identified Goff as her husband and the one responsible for her injuries when Heathcock questioned her, and Heathcock took pictures of her injuries.
Investigator Alyssa Chandlee interviewed the victim and took photos of her injuries and secured a warrant to arrest Goff for aggravated assault. Phone calls Goff made to the victim from jail were also monitored.
The victim testified that Goff called her from jail several times to persuade her to not testify as a State’s witness and forcing her to not share “their business” with police, prompting Chandlee to add the charge of tampering with a witness. The recordings of Goff’s calls were later used as evidence at trial.
Goff was arrested and indicted on the charges on June 15, 2017. The indictment was amended to charge Goff as a habitual offender on the motion of the State. The trial began on June 19, 2018, the same day an order granted the State’s motion.
After being convicted, Goff filed a post-trial motion for a new trial but it was denied by the court.
Goff argued in an appeal that his right to a fair trial was violated when state witnesses, Heathcock and Chandlee, served as bailiffs during closing arguments and jury deliberations. He also argued that his indictment was defective, the trial court judge exhibited bias and misconduct, the prosecution engaged in misconduct and his defense counsel had a conflict of interest and provided ineffective assistance, resulting in a violation of his due process rights.
After reviewing Goff’s claims, the Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld the conviction. The Court ruled Goff failed to object to the change in bailiff’s during trial and there was no merit to Goff’s argument that the indictment was defective
The Court also waived Goff’s claim that Judge Jon Mark Weathers of the Forrest County Circuit Court abused his authority and showed bias against him.
