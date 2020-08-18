USM football boosts schedule back to 12 games

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The coronavirus has sent sports administrators scrambling this spring and summer, monitoring student-athletes, making provisions for home games and adjusting schedules.
University of Southern Mississippi athletic director Jeremy McClain certainly has kept the plates spinning.
USM announced Tuesday morning that the University of North Alabama would replace Tennessee Tech University on the 2020 schedule.
The move boosted the Golden Eagles back up to a full, 12-game schedule again, including a program-high seven games at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
USM will welcome North Alabama, a Football Championship Subdivision member, to Hattiesburg on Nov. 7.
Tennessee Tech, which had replaced Alcorn State University on USM’s schedule, dropped off when the Ohio Valley Conference announced Friday that it was cancelling fall sports because of the COVID-19 threat.
In a separate schedule adjustment, USM bumped back the start of Conference USA by a week, moving the opener in Hattiesburg with Louisiana Tech University from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19.
The Sept. 12 weekend now becomes an open date for the Golden Eagles.
“We are excited to get back to a full schedule and a seventh home game, as we continue to push forward cautiously,” McClain said. “Our situation is ever-changing, but we will continue to make decisions with the safety and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches and fans in mind.”
USM is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home on Thursday, Sept. 3, with the University of South Alabama.
Season tickets remain available by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com or by calling either 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or 601-266-5418 during normal business hours.
