Seminary football player tests positive for COVID-19

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Seminary High School football team has shut down activities for 14 days after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Head coach Brian Rials confirmed Tuesday that one player tested positive for the virus.
The Bulldogs have canceled an Aug. 28 scrimmage against Collins High School and the first two regular season games.
Seminary was scheduled to start the season on Sept. 4 at Sumrall High School, followed by a home game against Taylorsville High School on Sept. 11.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.