Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS’ Josh Daniels wants his senior season to happen

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior running back Josh Daniels is crossing his fingers and practicing like he will play one last season of football at Forrest County Agricultural High School.
“COVID threw us off track,” Daniels said. “We were working and it just came out of nowhere. I hope it doesn’t take my senior season away from me.
"It's very special to me, being able to grow and have a bond with brothers for four years."
Should the Aggies get their wish, Daniels said they want to improve on 2019′s 3-7 mark and return to the playoffs.
“I think we’re going to be pretty good this year,” said Daniels, FCAHS’ “Player of the Pine Belt.” “We work hard and I don’t think anybody works harder than us. We’ve got the talent. We just got to put it to use.”
FCAHS coach Brad Calcote said the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Daniels will be in the middle of moving the team forward.
“I have high expectations across the board,” Calcote said. “If it’s expected of you, it’s because it’s in you.
“He has shown that. Every opportunity he’s gotten or lost, because of his intelligence, he’s answered back with growth.”
Daniels was in the backfield mix last season, gaining 175 yards and scoring a touchdown.
That may not sound like a heavy workload, but consider, Daniels was playing for an offense that struggled mightily, averaging 179.9 yards per game total offense and scoring a total of 15 touchdowns all season.
Calcote said Daniels has set a high standard with his work ethic.
“His biggest deal is that he’s so smart,” Calcote said. “The two years together as I go into year three, anytime i get mad at him, frustrated, wanting more from him, he always gets back in there because he knows what’s going on.
“He can jump in at any of our offensive skill positions and any of our defensive skill positions. He’s getting stronger. He’s getting faster. His intelligence makes him so invaluable.”
Daniels said he just tries to do his best to help the team.
“Just play hard,” Daniels said. “Just play for my team and for my brothers. It’s not even about the game. It’s about the friendships I’ve built all four years being here.”
