3 Northeast Jones coaches test positive for COVID-19; football team quarantined

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high school football team in Jones County is being quarantined after several members of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker said three Northeast Jones football coaches have tested positive for the virus.
As a precaution, the entire football team is being quarantined for 14 days.
The Tigers were set to play their first game of the 2020 season against Raleigh on Friday, Sept. 4. Parker said that game and an earlier jamboree will be canceled.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.