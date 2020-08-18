Low humidity today, highs to reach low 90s

We started off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be nice this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and low humidity with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Wednesday will be nice with sunny skies and low humidity!! I can’t rule out a few showers but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the upper 60s.