Leatha’s Barbecue opens in Petal

“We want you to feel, not like you’re a customer, but that you’re a part of the family,” Jackson said. “You might not be my brother or sister, you might be a third or fourth, second cousin, but we’re still going to treat you with that same love and respect, and I think that’s what helps a family owned business. Personally, to me, that’s my grandmother and I always want to make her proud. Even though I know she’s not here physically, I still know that her spirit, her love, it still resides in me and hopefully I’m able to express that in my cooking.”