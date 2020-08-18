Leatha’s Barbecue opens in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mention barbecue anywhere in the Pine Belt and Leatha’s is usually the first name that comes to mind.
Now, that legendary restaurant can be found at its new location in Petal on Highway 42 just past the high school.
Founded in 1975, Leatha’s is rated as one of the nation’s top barbecue restaurants and their customers have included Blues legend B.B. King, film star Christian Slater and football great Brett Farve, among others.
The fall-off-the-bone pork and beef ribs are slow smoked daily, and a the barbecue sauce is made from a special family recipe.
The lunch menu offers a variety of choices and just recently, they have added nachos covered with pulled pork.
The restaurant is owned and run by family members Brian Jackson, Michael Richardson and Shareece Stepney.
“We want you to feel, not like you’re a customer, but that you’re a part of the family,” Jackson said. “You might not be my brother or sister, you might be a third or fourth, second cousin, but we’re still going to treat you with that same love and respect, and I think that’s what helps a family owned business. Personally, to me, that’s my grandmother and I always want to make her proud. Even though I know she’s not here physically, I still know that her spirit, her love, it still resides in me and hopefully I’m able to express that in my cooking.”
Although the dining area is currently closed, the drive through is open and the public is invited to come by and enjoy how barbecue is supposed to taste.
