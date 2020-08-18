Lamar Co. receives $300K from Legislature for fire training facility

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Sen. John Polk helped Lamar County receive $300,000 from the state Legislature that will benefit a fire training facility project.
“That’s kind of half of our working budget that we presented to the Board of Supervisors,” Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said. “Basically, because of the legislature, we’re halfway there.”
Hill says this funding will help kick-start the beginning stages of this facility.
“We’ve done some of the process already,” Hill said. “We’ve started a site plan already that started a couple months ago. We’ll be able to start some dirt work on it once we kind of finalize that and everything and we’ll have to go out and bid on the project itself.”
The facility will provide county firefighters and other first responders with various training opportunities without leaving the Pine Belt.
“We’re able to do things like search and rescue, breaching of doors and windows and roof ventilators, everyday hose advancements, recuse from top floors, rope repelling, just different things that take place daily in the fire service,” Hill said. “We’ll practice all those scenarios there.”
Hill says this kick-start on the project wouldn’t be possible without Polk’s help.
“This is because he believes in what we do and he wants to support them and help move Lamar County forward and keep our people safe, our firefighters safe and our residents protected,” Hill said. “We owe Sen. Polk a lot and a big thank you and appreciation for what he did here.”
The total amount of funding needed is $600,000.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.