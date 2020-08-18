Keith’s Superstore donates $34k to Children’s of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keith’s Superstore donated a check in the amount of $34,000 to the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi.
The money will be used for the completion of a seven-story expansion of the state’s only children’s hospital.
Headquartered in Hattiesburg, Keith’s Superstore has raised $64,000 in the past two years through point-of-sale collections.
The company, owned by Keith and Melissa Saucier, say they have committed to contributing $125,000 toward funding of five private neonatal intensive care rooms.
“Batson Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in Mississippi and even hospitals locally send children for neurological and heart issues and Children’s Hospital has clinics across Mississippi,” said Melissa. “This will help them grow in hiring new physicians, providing new technology and new facilities as well as two new towers in Jackson at Children’s Hospital.”
The expansion is set to open for patient care on Nov. 2.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.