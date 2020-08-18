Hinds Co. murder suspect arrested in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A murder suspect wanted in Hinds County was arrested Tuesday morning in Covington County.
Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Tyler Norwood and 42-year-old Crystal Norwood were arrested during a traffic stop.
Tyler, of West, was wanted for first-degree murder and immediately taken back to Hinds County.
Crystal, of Brandon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Officials said deputies found four grams of the drug with Crystal during the traffic stop.
Crystal was booked into the Covington County Jail, and her bond was set at $150,000.
