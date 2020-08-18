Hattiesburg man sentenced for 2019 robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Hattiesburg man Tuesday for the 2019 robbery of a Hub City business.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 23-year-old D’Andre Garry to four years and two months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $3,250 fine.
Garry pleaded guilty to committing Hobbs Act Robbery on Jan. 9, 2020 in connection to a robbery of a Hattiesburg Family Dollar on March 31, 2019. According to prosecutors, Garry emptied a cash register as an associate held the cashier at gunpoint.
Store security cameras captured the robbery and Garry was quickly taken into custody by the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Garry was indicted on Sept. 25, 2019.
The case was prosecuted under Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crime.
