Hattiesburg continues to focus on infrastructure projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The theme of Tuesday night’s Hattiesburg City Council meeting was infrastructure as the council approved the purchase of eight pieces of land.
Each is another step in the Hall Avenue overpass project set to begin in 2021.
The city also received $1.1 million from the federal government to solve erosion issues in several areas.
“It is to fix some erosion area we have at different locations around the city. Many of these projects were brought to our attention by citizens,” said Lamar Rutland, Hattiesburg’s director of engineering.
The places that will receive the help have already been selected.
The overhaul of the 38th Avenue is also nearing completion.
“Right now on 38th Avenue, they’re installing landscaping, working on some of the electrical features, the lights and then just preparing to pave the streets,” said Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George. “So, really the project should be wrapped up here shortly.”
George believes the project will help revolutionize the area.
