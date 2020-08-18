Foxworth man killed in Monday crash identified

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Foxworth man was killed Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash that happened in the Kokomo community.
Officials with Mississippi Highway Patrol said SL Daniels was identified as the man killed in the collision.
MHP troopers responded to the crash around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Firetower Cutoff Road.
Officials said a Chrysler passenger vehicle hit the Toyota that Daniels was driving.
Daniels died at the scene. The driver and passengers inside the Chrysler suffered what MHP called “moderate injuries.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
