Covington, Magee Hospital CEO to lead Simpson General

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The administrator of both Covington County Hospital and Magee General Hospital will now also provide administrative services for Simpson County General Hospital in Mendenhall.
The board of trustees for both Covington County Hospital and Simpson General entered into an administrative services agreement that took effect July 10.
It will allow Covington County Hospital CEO Greg Gibbes to lead the facility that’s operated in Mendenhall for more than 60 years.
Gibbes began administrative duties at Magee General Hospital in April of 2019.
Simpson General Hospital is a private, nonprofit hospital. Magee General Hospital is also a private, nonprofit facility, while Covington County Hospital is a county-owned, nonprofit hospital.
