W.K. Kellogg Foundation grants $150K to Mississippi 30 Day Fund for minority-owned businesses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi 30 Day Fund will be providing financial assistance to small businesses struggling from the pandemic after receiving a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
The Kellogg Foundation’s grant allows the MS 30 Day Fund to offer at least 50 additional forgivable loans of up to $3,000 to the women- and minority-owned businesses.
The slew of forgivable loans will be funded by a five-month $150K grant from the Kellogg Foundation.
“Operating a small business in Mississippi is never easy--but it becomes daunting in the face of a pandemic,” said Marie Sanderson, co-founder of the Fund and native of Jackson. “The Kellogg Foundation’s generosity will go directly to assisting our small business owners and their employees, by keeping doors open and employees working. The individuals who operate these businesses offer so much to Mississippi. It is time we give back to them.”
Since its launch in June, the Mississippi 30 Day Fund has provided assistance to 54 businesses throughout the state, for a total of $162,463.29
These businesses consist of a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to: Bakeries, event planning studios, fitness centers, restaurants, retail stores, dance studios, and even a small animal farm.
Businesses struggling from the pandemic can request up to $3,000 in no-strings-attached funding.
