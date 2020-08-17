WATCH: Gov. Reeves holds coronavirus press conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is set to hold a press conference Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Reeves announced an extension to his social distancing order - including a statewide mask mandate. He also issued a crowd-size limitation on K-12 extracurricular activities.
The governor extended these orders for an additional two weeks until Monday, August 31 at 8:00 a.m.
Monday, the state saw a 6-week low of new coronavirus cases with MSDH reporting 276 additional cases. This after Dr. Dobbs tweeted Sunday, “Don’t lose focus (masks, 6ft, small groups) It’s working! #MaskUpMS”
As of today, Mississippi has reported 72,412 cases of COVID-19 and 2,095 total deaths. 56,577 Mississippians have recovered.
