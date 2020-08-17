USM adds another rapid COVID-19 testing device as fall semester begins

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi added a new weapon in its arsenal against COVID-19 as campus ramps up for the 2020 fall semester.
The university announced Monday it has receive a valuable rapid testing device called the Sofia2 analyzer. The new device will only be used with samples from symptomatic patients. The Sofia2 analyzer returns test results in about 15 minutes, according to the university.
“We have done a lot of planning as a university over the last several months for a safe return to the fall semester, and having access to these testing devices plays a large part in that plan to keep students and employees safe and healthy,” Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Dee Dee Anderson said.
In addition to the Sofia2 analyzer, USM’s Moffitt Health Center also has three Becton Dickinson BD Veritor analyzers that are used for rapid coronavirus testing.
“It’s so important to have multiple testing platforms so we never lose the capability to test patients,” Moffitt Health Center Director Dr. Melissa Roberts said. “You don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket, especially if there’s a testing shortage for one of the platforms you’re using.”
The Accelerator Lab is another COVID-19 testing resource at USM that returns test results within 24 hours.
“We plan to be strategic in how we utilize the various testing platforms.” Roberts explained. “The rapid antigen test will allow for more rapid diagnosis and isolation of positive COVID-19 cases. Because it’s not quite as sensitive as the PCR test, we plan to send a PCR swab on any negative rapid test on symptomatic patients to make sure we don’t miss a false negative”.
