TEC completes fiber installation project in Lake Eddins Community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC finished its fiber optic broadband installation project for the Lake Eddins community today.
Fiber optic broadband is a future-proof technology that increases property value while improving the quality of life.
TEC officials say fiber broadband means better access to health care through telemedicine, educational opportunities and economic development.
TEC Executive Vice President Joey Garner says fiber is the gold standard for broadband. “Fiber broadband typically is only available in big cities, and we are excited to offer this future-proof technology to those living and working in the Lake Eddins area,“ she said. “TEC will continue working to ensure its customers have access to the best, most advanced technology available.”
TEC launched this project in mid-June. The project connects 186 homes and businesses and includes more than 7 miles of fiber.
