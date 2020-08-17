Sports physicians provide tips for athletes during COVID-19

“If you have suspicious symptoms for COVID 19, then you want to get to see your family physician, cough and fever clinic in Hattiesburg Clinic or any of the immediate cares to get tested,” said Dr. Jessica Tullos of Hattiesburg Clinic Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. “If your test does come back positive, you’ll be notified typically by that clinic, then they will go over all of that information. But most importantly is the quarantine time and that is a 14-day quarantine time.”