South Mississippi remembers Camille 51 years after landfall

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 51 years to the date that Hurricane Camille made landfall, those who remember the devastating power of Hurricane Camille paused to remember those lost to the storm who were never identified.
On Monday, their lives were once again celebrated. They’re known as Faith, Hope, and Charity. Three women found days after the storm, laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery. Each year the somber day starts with the laying of a wreath at their graves and also serves as a reminder of the devastating power of these storms.
The descriptions of the three women are all that is known about them. These souls represent all of Mississippi’s 172 lives lost in the deadly storm. A storm that, with each passing year, becomes more a time in history than it is a memory.
Last year’s memorial was well-attended. This year, due to COVID-19, the gathering was reduced to a drive-by memorial, and very few people showed.
“There’s not a lot of survivors nowadays. You think about it, 51 years ago, some of those survivors were of course in their teens or late teens, and they’re not as mobile as they used to be,” said Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy.
With these annual celebrations of life, it’s imperative to engage the younger generation in events that they weren’t around for.
“We’re trying to get that younger population to understand. We can tell people to run from the water, hide from the wind, go to high grounds, and we need people to use these remembrances so that they get prepared,” Lacy said.
Preparation, Lacy said, is the name of the game.
”All it takes is one to mess up the day. I remember the bumper sticker from Camille, ‘We will rebuild.’ That was on vehicles for years, and we did. Then we ran into 2005, and we kind of started over from ground zero again, and now we’re building up so, at some point, there’ll be another one,” he said.
Prepared for the next big storm or not, South Mississippi resident Maurice Powell, born the year after Camille hit, said showing respect to those lost in the hurricane spans all ages and generations.
“I just wanted to be a part of this service and to pay my respects to three victims who were never identified, that is, Faith, Charity, and Hope,” Powell said.
Hope that we never have to bury another lonely victim.
“We should always remember those that are gone on before us,” Powell told WLOX.
Hurricane Camille was a Category 5 storm that caused $950 million in damage in Mississippi and a total of $1.4 billion in damage across the United States.
