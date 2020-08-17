$1.4 million water line project announced in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced one of the largest residential water line projects in several years.
The work will be in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of the city and will cost around $1.4 million to complete.
Barker says he met with residents in that area about brown water issues they’ve been dealing with for decades.
He says a promise was made to help them with that issue and now that’s a promise his office is keeping.
“When we met with the East Jerusalem neighborhood in June of 2018 in a townhall meeting, this is one of the biggest complaints we had,” Barker said. “Frequent occurrences of brown water, and then also low water pressure, this will help alleviate that.”
“We want to replace 1 to 3 inch lines with 6 to 8 inch lines, just to make sure you have the correct size line to carry your water,” Barker added “For the East Jerusalem neighborhood, this will hopefully fix that issue once and for all.”
Over the course of the past three years, the city has endeavored to reduce the occurrences of brown water in many area neighborhoods.
Brown water usually occurs because of under-sized lines and dead-end lines that don’t circulate properly.
Barker asked for patience from those living in the area where work is being done.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.