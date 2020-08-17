HPD responds to burglary, two arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police arrested two men for burglarizing a church on Monday morning, charging both with one count of burglary.
On Monday, HPD responded to a report of the burglary in the 6900 block of Highway 49, Trinity Heights Church, around 3:30 a.m.
After arriving officers found and took into custody two men, later identified as William Marshal and Thomas Ashwell.
Marshal, 50, and Ashwell, 40, both of Hattiesburg, were each charged with one count of burglary and booked into Forrest County jail.
Hattiesburg Police PIO Ryan Moore says another man was also arrested at the same location, the morning before. It is believed that the two incidents are connected.
The morning prior, just before 1 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Kilpatrick, 34, of Moselle, and he was charged with one count of burglary.
If you have any information on a burglary or any similar incident, you can call HPD at (601)-544-7900.
