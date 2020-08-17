Hattiesburg police charge 2 with drug trafficking

Hattiesburg police charge 2 with drug trafficking
Emerica Alford (left) and Bradford Booth were charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Luke Smith | August 17, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 3:46 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged two people after a weekend traffic stop led to arrests and the seizure of drugs.

HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said police stopped a vehicle on Highway 49 near U.S. Highway 98 around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrested 34-year-old Emerica Monique Alford, of Collins, and 44-year-old Bradford Oneal Booth, of Tylertown.

During the stop, officers seized 146 grams of spice and 3 pounds of marijuana, according to police.

Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.

Their bonds were set at $40,000 each.

