Hattiesburg police charge 2 with drug trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged two people after a weekend traffic stop led to arrests and the seizure of drugs.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said police stopped a vehicle on Highway 49 near U.S. Highway 98 around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police arrested 34-year-old Emerica Monique Alford, of Collins, and 44-year-old Bradford Oneal Booth, of Tylertown.
During the stop, officers seized 146 grams of spice and 3 pounds of marijuana, according to police.
Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.
Their bonds were set at $40,000 each.
