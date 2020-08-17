Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary donates recess bags for Oak Grove elementary students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg put together recess bags for several of the Oak Grove Schools.
Students aren’t allowed on recess equipment due to COVID-19, but this allows each class to have their bag of recess toys that can be sanitized after each use.
“Since the kids can’t play on the playground equipment at recess this year, we thought it was very important to be able to help out and give them a way to play safely,” said Ashlee Hagan, a member of the Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary. “So, these recess bags will go to each classroom and give the kids kickballs, footballs, frisbee’s jump ropes, lots of fun things, so that they can safely play without spreading germs.”
Oak Grove Primary, Oak Grove Lower, Oak Grove Upper and Longleaf elementary schools are receiving the recess bags.
“It’s going to make a huge difference for our kids,” says Vicki Brumfield, principal of Oak Grove Lower Elementary. “We are trying to keep things as normal as we possibly can and this is going to go a long way in doing that. Whenever we were planning how the kids would have their days, spend their day, they had time on academics. But we also wanted to be able to go outside and play and get some fresh air at recess and the teachers are going to be able to use this and the kids are going to be able to play with it.”
