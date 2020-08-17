Forrest County School District puts safety precautions on school buses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a big day in the Pine Belt as several schools head back to the classroom.
One of those—The Forrest County School District.
But one question remains—What is being done to protect students on school buses?
“That’s the one area that has the greatest concern right now for me is buses,” said Forrest County School District Superintendent Brian Freeman.
Freeman says they have done as much preparation as possible as they gear up to put students on buses.
He says the buses will load back to front-- and will run at 50% capacity.
As for cleaning procedures?
“So when our buses that are running double routes, meaning that they’re running from one campus and they’re leaving that campus to go to the other campus, they will be disinfected before we pick the next set of kids up. So, there will never be a time when a child steps on a bus that it has not been disinfected before the prior route.”
Freeman also says families with students that live together will be able to sit together on the bus, but every other student will sit in a single seat.
Seats will also be staggered, meaning one student will sit by the window, and the next will sit in the isle seat the next row up.
Each bus will have a seating chart--So if a student contracts COVID-19, they will be able to contact tracing to find other possible infected students.
Freeman says safety is taking the lead.
“We are nervous, yes we are apprehensive, yes we are very concerned about the virus, that is at the forefront. We’re going to do anything that we can think of to make sure that they stay as safe as possible.”
All six of Forrest County School District schools are returning to the classroom today.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.