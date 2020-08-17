All Lamar Co. School District schools back in session

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District students are back in class, both virtually and traditionally.
Jazmyn McClelland has a 10th grader and a seventh grader at Sumrall middle and high school. Their first day back was last Thursday.
“They’re involved,” McClelland said. “My son plays sports and my daughter is in the band and in archery. They were excited to go back. They love to learn.”
McClelland says she feels having her kids return to class in person was a better option for them due to a lack of reliable internet where they live.
“My son, he is not a virtual learner,” McClelland said. “He needs the in-class structure and everything. I am not against virtual learning at all. We have issues with getting good, reliable internet where we live.”
Samantha Evans has a first grader and kindergarten at Baxterville Elementary school, who are also going back to school traditionally.
“They had an awesome day,” Evans said. “Both of them came home so excited and so ready to tell me about everything they did.”
Evans says she’s happy her children were able to get back to a sense of normalcy.
“My son, my oldest son, came home talking about how everybody was so happy to be back at school and all of them got to talk and see each other,” Evans said. “They didn’t let them hug or anything like that, but they talked.”
Evans says she feels the school is doing a great job at making sure students and staff are following guidelines and precautions against COVID-19.
“I think, personally, that they did good with their social distancing and making sure the kids were safe,” Evans said. “They didn’t have any of them together and spaced all the children out.”
