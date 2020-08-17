Administrators investigating ‘racially charged comment’ made at Oak Grove High School

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District administrators are investigating after a “racially charged comment” made by at least one student was caught on camera.
Superintendent Tess Smith said the video was taken at the Oak Grove High School football stadium last Thursday while seniors were participating in a senior run.
In the video, Smith said someone can be heard making a racial comment.
Smith said administrators have not been able to determine how many students may have made the comment or identify anyone involved.
Smith said the school district has reached out to parents asking for other videos of the event to help determine who made the comment.
