Wayne County sends Lady War Eagle to next level

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Shakirria Everett has come a long way from her freshman season at Wayne County – so long that she now has the opportunity to play college basketball.
The Wayne County senior guard signed a scholarship with Northwest Mississippi Community College on Wednesday. She plans to study criminal justice in Senatobia.
The region 8-5A offensive player of the year averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 2020. Everett knows she wouldn’t be where she is today with the guidance of coach Gina Skelton.
“I’m going to miss the way [Skelton] pushed us and her coaching,” Everett said. “I’m really going to miss her. How she just pushed me to get better at basketball. She just kept pushing, kept pushing telling me to work. And when I put in the work I saw results, and I thank her for that.”
