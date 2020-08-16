USM students react to COVID-19, online classes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at The University of Southern Mississippi are preparing for the start of classes this semester.
Between online classes and canceled extracurriculars, students aren’t sure what to expect but shared their thoughts about the upcoming school year.
Sophomore Joseph Weishaar described how he prepared to move to campus.
“When we started packing we weren’t really sure what to expect, how much would I need, I packed a lot less because I didn’t know like at any moment we could be sent back home like we were last year,” said Weishaar. “So I’m not entirely sure what to expect at all, I don’t think anybody is, this is something that happens once a century.”
USM will begin online classes for the fall semester Monday, August 17th. The plan is to spend the first three weeks learning virtually and have some classes return in person on September, 8th. Even with classes online, students are glad to be back on campus.
“We’re on campus so I guess that will make it better, us being in the space where it kind of fosters excellence around other people that are doing the same thing you’re doing,” said senior Michandra Washington.
But students know the first few weeks of classes will be very different and likely challenging.
Students will be attending classes online in their dorms or off-campus housing with no social, extracurricular, or sporting events to attend.
“It’s going to be interesting, and also challenging at the same time because we have to adjust to everything being mostly online and if we do have in-person classes they don’t start until September, so it’s definitely going to be a switch to adjust to it but I think as we get the groove of things, we get the handle of it, it’s going to get better,” said senior Ozie McGee.
McGee adds that he isn’t too worried about working through this semester but, “Next semester like when it’s graduation time, I’ll probably be a little more worried about it.”
Students do have concerns about everyone on campus following COVID-19 guidelines.
“Even though we can’t meet up in the student union, they’re still finding different ways to get together and they’re not social distancing and they’re not wearing masks. So I am worried that there are people that are not taking it serious and that could cause an outbreak on campus,” says Washington.
Some students worry about shared space, especially living in dorms. The dorms do have designated quarantine rooms for students
“Because we stay in the residence halls so it’s kind of hard, even though we are taking the necessary precautions, to know if we are being safe enough,” said senior Nikirah Bridges.
“All it takes is one person, so if one person chooses not to follow the rules and they end up coming in contact with it and it spreads like that, we can do everything we can to try and stay safe but there are some things we can’t get around like sharing bathrooms, things like that,” said senior Corbin Stewart. “We can try to stay as clean as possible but at the end of the day it’s a virus, it’s not something you can just see with your eye and be like let me avoid that.”
Many students say they recognize the risk of the virus and are hoping this year will transition from online to in-person smoothly.
“I’m not like trying to live in fear of the virus, but I want to respect it’s still something that’s dangerous,” says Weishaar.
USM campus buildings like libraries and dining halls are open, but with limited spread out seating and masks are required on campus.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.