Several power outages reported due to Sunday storms

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 5,000 people in the Pine Belt are without power as severe weather moved through the area Sunday.
Most of the outages come from Covington, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar and Marion counties.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is reporting around 4,800 outages. The majority of those outages come from Jefferson Davis, Lamar and Marion counties.
Dixie Electric is reporting 490 outages as most of them are coming from the Jones County area.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting an estimated 2,600 customers without power.
Severe thunderstorm warnings for some parts of the area are expiring at this time.
Here is a list of power outages in the area by counties:
- Jefferson Davis: 413
- Lamar: 348
- Marion: 2,165
- Forrest: 2
- Jasper: 1
- Jones: 488
- Covington: 351
- Forrest: 135
- Jasper: 88
- Jefferson Davis: 2,100
