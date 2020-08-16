Several Pine Belt school districts start classes Monday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s back to school for many students in the Pine Belt.
Forrest County and Petal are just a few districts beginning classes Monday.
Forrest County School District superintendent Brian Freeman says he understands anxiety can be high for many students, staff and parents during this global pandemic.
“There’s going to be a lot of apprehension, a lot of nerves, anxiety levels will be up, but the first day of school always has some of that anyways,” said Freeman. “This year, of course, will be a little higher, but I think everybody is excited to see everything we planned for and put into place.”
Like Freeman, Petal School District superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon says the district has worked hard on their reopening plans and says safety and security is a top priority.
“We’re confident in our plan and we’re confident in our measures that we’re going to take,” said Dillon. “We’re getting advice and seeking advice from local and state health experts to base our decisions and the most important thing we’re going to have to be very flexible. There’s just no way to predict and be multiple steps ahead in a situation like this.”
Both superintendents know this school year will look a lot different than years past.
“Is the first day going to be perfect? Absolutely not,” said Freeman. “We will obviously have issues that we did not get to address correctly or have to change course, but we’re excited to see it.”
While these uncertain times, Freeman and Dillon say they are excited to welcome students back this fall.
“We’re looking forward to bringing them in and giving them the best opportunities. Providing the physical needs they have, the social emotional needs and of course, all the things we can do academically for our students,” said Dillon.
Freeman says no student registration will be allowed on the first day of school.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.