PRCC receiving $1.8M grant for Student Support Services

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College will receive a Federal Student Support Services/TRiO grant for $1.8 million from 2020-2025.
PRCC has had funding for the SSS Program for over 20 years and has assisted almost over 1,600 students in graduating.
“It means everything to the students to receive this grant,” said SSS Director Georgia Field. “We have a support system in place that lays the foundation for their academic successes. We have a great team in place that makes it all possible.”
SSS helps college students who are low income, first-generation, meaning those whose parents do not have a four-year college degree, and students with disabilities.
Services the funding will provide are comprehensive and will include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, transfer assistance and other forms of assistance. The services will increase academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer to a four-year school.
SSS started in 1968 and is one of the eight federal “TRiO” programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education.
“We have a unique set of challenges that will allow us to be creative in figuring out how to best serve our students and their needs,” said Field. “Most of all we are excited to get the new school year started and see students back on campus continuing to succeed.”
The first academic year will get $372,972 in funding for their SSS program.
For questions about what PRCC’s SSS department offers to students or if you would like to participate in the SSS Program, contact Georgia Field, SSS Director, at gfield@prcc.edu or by phone at (601) 403-1469.
