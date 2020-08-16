Possible afternoon showers return Monday

We are looking for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower to mid-70s.
For Monday and Tuesday look for a 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs around 90 Monday and in the lower 90s Tuesday.
For Wednesday you can expect a 40 percent chance for shower and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.
For Thursday and Friday, you can expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
For Saturday and Sunday look for a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows around 70.
