Possible afternoon showers return Monday

By Rex Thompson | August 16, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 3:47 PM

We are looking for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower to mid-70s.

For Monday and Tuesday look for a 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs around 90 Monday and in the lower 90s Tuesday.

For Wednesday you can expect a 40 percent chance for shower and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

For Thursday and Friday, you can expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Saturday and Sunday look for a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows around 70.

