“Vehicle fun run” benefit for lung transplant recipient in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lovers of Motorcycles and Hot Rods held a “vehicle fun run” Saturday at the Collins Civic Center to benefit Jeff Lofton who recently had a lung transplant.
Lofton shared how this event impacts him and his family.
“A benefit on my family’s behalf for the lung transplant that I had, financial support and spiritual support, we just give all of the glory back to the Lord for it,” said Lofton.
Brothers Helping Brothers hosted the event, and the organization says it plans to do this annually to help a family in need.
