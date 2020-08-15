Small rain chances for Pine Belt Sunday

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s.
Sunday looks to be mainly sunny with little of any rain. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.
Monday through Wednesday look for highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s with only a 20 percent chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.
Thursday through Saturday look for an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the upper 60s.
