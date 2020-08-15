Jones County Fire Council work to put out two fires Friday, Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two fires took place in Jones County on Friday and Saturday as the Jones County Fire Council has been active since severe weather came into the area Friday afternoon.
Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire departments helped put out a kitchen fire at the home of Tony and Tina Stiles on 619 Eucutta-Sandersville Road Friday afternoon.
Ms. Stiles said she was in her bedroom when the fire started near the stove.
Mr. and Ms. Stiles immediately broke the kitchen window in order to fight the small fire with a water hose.
Units from Pleasant Grove, Eucutta and Beat 4 responded from Wayne County as well as the Powers Volunteer Fire Department from Jones County.
The home took some damage, but because of the fire services’ and the residents’ quick response, the damage was not severe.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Powers VFD received a call about a fire at 9 Pine Drive in Laurel.
A neighbor across the road noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the 14 x 70 single wide mobile home.
Smoke was coming out from the eaves and flames were seen throughout the home as the home took major damage.
Don Loper, a resident, said he was not home at the time of the fire.
Powers VFD was aided by personnel and apparatus from Rustin, Glade and M&M.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.