BetterTOGETHERHeidelberg hosts town beautification effort

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the organization BetterTOGETHERHeidelberg and volunteers gathered on Saturday for a town beautification effort.
The volunteers began picking up trash and landscaping at the Heidelberg exit off of Interstate 59 and worked down Mississippi 528 East.
The group was made up of volunteers wearing masks and reflective vests as they worked on the side of the road. Mowers and weed whackers contributed to landscaping the area as well. Volunteers worked from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
There was police support patrolling the area to sure passing cars were aware of the volunteers.
Organizers say they are excited that the event could give back to the town and help keep Hedidelburg beautiful and clean.
