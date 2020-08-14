WCU College of Health Sciences breaks enrollment record

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The College of Health Sciences at William Carey University announced it has broken its fall enrollment record before the start of the fall 2020 semester.
A total of 1,015 students have enrolled with about two weeks still left before classes start on Aug. 24., helping to double the enrollment over the past five years.
“We are thrilled in this time of crisis for our country that we are able to allow students to move forward with their educational needs,” said Dr. Janet Williams, associate vice president for health programs.
The Joseph and Nancy Fail School of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences added new options for students as an effort to build on its foundation. The new options include pharmacy, physical therapy, health information management and health administration and education. The programs will be available at WCU’s Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Baton Rouge campuses.
A 74,000-square-foot College of Health Sciences Building is currently under construction as a result of the program’s growth, along with a simultaneous enrollment expansion that was allowed by the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine.
When the building is finished, all School of Nursing and all other Hattiesburg campus health programs will be placed there except for the medical school, which will expand into the Fail-Asbury Hall, Mary Ross Hall and Thomas Hall - all of which are vacated by the College of Health Sciences.
