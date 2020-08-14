United Way to hold ‘Week of Caring’ fundraiser next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of Southeast Mississippi is kicking off it’s Community Campaign with the ‘Week of Caring’ fundraiser.
“Usually we do a one-day event where we invite the community to come together and get involved and give back,” said Ali Rogers, community volunteer director for United Way of Southeast Mississippi. “With the pandemic going on and the current circumstances, we decided that it would be best if we stretched it out to a whole week and try to get more and more people involved.”
This fundraiser allows members of the community to play a game of virtual Bingo, where they are prompted to do a series of charitable acts in a row. If you do an act of caring in each square on the virtual Bingo board and get a Bingo, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win prizes.
“The Bingo board consists of a variety of different ways they can give back to the community,” Rogers said. “There are virtual opportunities as well as smaller opportunities that we encourage small groups to get together and go do.”
The focus of this fundraiser is the virtual food drive for the organization's partner agencies.
“Since the pandemic started, we have seen a huge increase of families needing food assistance, and so we came along two of our partner agencies here in the Hattiesburg area, Christian Services and Edwards Street Fellowship Center, and decided this is the best way to meet that need,” Rogers said.
Week of Caring starts Monday, Aug. 17 and will end on Sunday, Aug. 23.
You can participate in the Week of Caring at unitedwaysems.org/weekofcaring.
