Two Back the Blue events to be held Saturday in Pine Belt

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Back the Blue events are happening on Saturday to show community support for law enforcement.
The first will be in Ellisville at The Hunter’s Edge store on Highway 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Guest speakers will include former Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Stiles and Sen. Chris McDaniel.
There will be food, fun and dozens of items to be raffled off to help local law enforcement purchase body cameras.
The second event will be held in Petal at Hinton Park starting at 10 in the morning until late in the evening.
There will be jump houses, music and entertainment along with food and K-9 demonstrations.
US Militia will be on hand along with an assortment of military vehicles which will be on display.
This event is sponsored by Southern Storm Relief and all proceeds will go to the “Shop With A Cop” program.
