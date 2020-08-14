Pine Belt law enforcement officers graduate from CIT program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twelve Pine Belt law enforcement officers graduated from the Crisis Intervention Team program on Friday.
The week-long program exposes officers to different types of mental health issues and crisis people may go through. The officers were taught different de-escalation skills to use when at a scene with a crisis happening.
“It’s teaching them to maybe use a little more patience to try to get to a resolution verbally,” said CIT director Lance Emfinger. “You get the resources. Pine Belt Mental Health is a good resource. We’re partnered up with them. It’s very important to have deescalation skills. They can be used for people who are in a mental health crisis and it can be used on a day to day basis.”
Members of the Forrest, Pearl River and Lamar County sheriff departments as well as officers from Forrest General Hospital participated in this program.
