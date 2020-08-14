Pictures of OGHS students raise social distancing concerns

“Each year the OGHS senior class does a car parade that ends at the school with a senior photo. In an effort to control these events and manage them with guidance, we organized the photo so that we could manage the time students were together. The photo was timed, managed and students were sent to class immediately after following all approved guidelines. The photo took a matter of minutes while the whole process was less than 15 minutes per guideline. They put their masks down quickly for the photo and then were instructed to replaced them. Any other class or group photos that were posted were not overseen by school personnel.”