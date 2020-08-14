Hattiesburg man arrested after shooting gun outside apartments

By Renaldo Hopkins | August 14, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 11:51 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested Thursday night after reports of shots being fired on Hardy Street.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to the call of discharging of a firearm at the De Vaca Apartments around 7 p.m.

Michael May, 25, of Hattiesburg, was found outside of a vehicle with two handguns on the ground beside him when officers arrived to the scene.

May was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen weapon, along with a fugitive charge from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

No injuries were reported.

May was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

