Hattiesburg man arrested after shooting gun outside apartments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested Thursday night after reports of shots being fired on Hardy Street.
According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to the call of discharging of a firearm at the De Vaca Apartments around 7 p.m.
Michael May, 25, of Hattiesburg, was found outside of a vehicle with two handguns on the ground beside him when officers arrived to the scene.
May was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen weapon, along with a fugitive charge from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
No injuries were reported.
May was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
