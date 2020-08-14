Good chance of rain expected for Pine Belt

Patrick Bigbie's Friday morning forecast 08/14
By Patrick Bigbie | August 14, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:35 AM

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. Today will be our wettest day with a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms so be sure to grab that raincoat! Highs will be held down to near 90°. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

This weekend will be warm with partly cloudy skies and a few stray storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Next week will be a little drier with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies early in the week.

