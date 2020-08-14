Doctors recommend not putting off routine health appointments due to pandemic

“The Pine Belt area is COVID prepared now. Before you walk into the office they will make sure you’re masked, they will all be masked, so it is absolutely safe to go in and see your doctor,” Rouhbakhsh said. “There are certain things you are going to need to come in for, say you need to get a colonoscopy or a mammogram, those things are reliably safe. We now have five months’ worth of data here in the United States to show that what we call ‘nosocomial,’ or spread within the medical care setting, is very, very low, primarily because we are wearing masks.”