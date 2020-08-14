Doctors recommend not putting off routine health appointments due to pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Back in March, people were asked to stay home and avoid the doctor’s office while they dealt with the peak of the novel Coronavirus.
But months later, with much more COVID-19 knowledge and preparedness, doctors are encouraging people to address routine health procedures or concerns.
“This is not the time back in March that we were actively telling people please don’t come in, we’re only prepared for emergencies,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh of Hattiesburg Clinic. “That was really a consequence of the fact that we didn’t have enough PPE.”
But, some people may still be putting off going to the doctor’s office because of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 48% of adults said they or one of their family members have put off medical care because of the pandemic.
Rouhbakhsh said that people should not be canceling health screenings or routine appointments, especially during a pandemic.
“It’s important to have at this time what we call an abundance of caution such that you would go and seek more care than you normally would,” he said.
Rouhbakhsh said that most offices are separating COVID-19 care and testing from the rest of the procedures and have plenty of PPE.
“The Pine Belt area is COVID prepared now. Before you walk into the office they will make sure you’re masked, they will all be masked, so it is absolutely safe to go in and see your doctor,” Rouhbakhsh said. “There are certain things you are going to need to come in for, say you need to get a colonoscopy or a mammogram, those things are reliably safe. We now have five months’ worth of data here in the United States to show that what we call ‘nosocomial,’ or spread within the medical care setting, is very, very low, primarily because we are wearing masks.”
So the chance of getting COVID-19 within a doctor’s office is actually very small. Rouhbakhsh said you should still call your doctor about any health concerns before coming in.
Some concerns can be cleared up virtually, which Rouhbakhsh said is likely the future of healthcare.
“One of the silver linings that’s come about as a result of this pandemic is that telemedicine is now normal,” he said. “Not only are doctors more accustomed to using it, patients are more accustomed to using it, and I think this will be a part of our life going forward so you can always call your doc.”
“Call first. Don’t worry, everybody is going to be masked and I think you’re going to be safe, and don’t forget your preventative care measures,” Rouhbakhsh said. “Please make sure you’re going in to see your doctor and manage your blood pressure, to manage your diabetes, to get your colonoscopies and your mammograms.”
