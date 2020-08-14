Collins store destroyed by arson reopens

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A popular Collins discount store destroyed by arson 17 months ago reopened Friday.
Shirley’s opened its doors at 9 a.m. to welcome shoppers for the first time since it was gutted by a blaze on March 10, 2019.
Authorities said it was intentionally set after a burglary.
One man, 21-year-old Keedrick Jordan, has been indicted on arson and burglary charges in connection with the Shirley’s fire.
Two juveniles were also arrested in that case.
