WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 on Facebook Live

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing COVID-19 issues on his Facebook.
Reeves said a power outage forced him to delay the day’s scheduled press conference until Friday.
Reeves says the lower numbers reported recently are “encouraging.” He credits Mississippians for taking the right steps to slow the spread of the virus as the reason.
“Let’s work even harder to make sure people are wearing a mask,” he said.
He says about 70 counties in the state are reporting case numbers that are trending downward.
He said there will be guidance on extracurricular activities coming soon that will apply to public and private schools.
“I’ve said all along that it will be safe to play football,” he said, with the caveat that the crowd size must be limited.
“It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation is: our enemy is not each other. Our enemy is the virus.”
