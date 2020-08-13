Traffic stop leads to arrest of Lamar Co. car chase suspect Wednesday

Jarrel Wheeler, 19, (right) and Mya Everett, 18, (middle) both from Hattiesburg, were arrested during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg Wednesday, along with wanted Lamar County suspect, Sternell Johnson, a.k.a. "KayNine," 24 (left). (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | August 13, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 9:59 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a suspect involved with the car chase that happened this past weekend in Lamar County along with others Wednesday afternoon

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, wanted fugitive, Sternell Johnson, also known as “KayNine,” 24, was arrested after a traffic stop near Oliver and Mable Street around 6:45 p.m.

Johnson was wanted for his involvement in a car chase after a traffic stop Saturday. Other suspects involved in the chase have been arrested, along with multiple drugs and weapons being captured by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson has been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance along with facing additional charges from Lamar County.

Jarrel Wheeler, 19, and Mya Everett, 18, both from Hattiesburg, were also arrested during the traffic stop and were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

