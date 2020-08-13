Tim’s Two Cents podcast with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker

Tim's Two Cents podcast features WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | August 13, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 6:45 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Barker is serving his first term after defeating four-term incumbent Johnny DuPree in 2017. Prior to to seeking the mayoral seat, he served District 102 in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2008 to 2017.

Barker is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, with a bachelor of arts in communications and a master’s of science in economic development.

He also holds a master’s degree in healthcare leadership from Brown University.

Barker spoke about his his three years in office, dealing with a pandemic from a public health and economic standpoint and the upcoming city budget.

